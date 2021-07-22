Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $263,978.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00141110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.83 or 1.00157655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

