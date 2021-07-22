Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LTG stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 202.20 ($2.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 180.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.25. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204.20 ($2.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

In related news, insider Jonathan Satchell sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £3,570,000 ($4,664,227.85).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

