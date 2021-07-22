Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. 2,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

