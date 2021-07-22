LendingTree (TREE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LendingTree alerts:

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $189.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.54. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.