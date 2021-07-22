Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.598 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

