Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on LEVI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 21,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,096. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,516,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $670,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,037 shares of company stock worth $17,215,410 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

