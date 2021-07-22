Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.89. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,939 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

