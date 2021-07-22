Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.89. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,939 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
