Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.55. 17,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,255,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

