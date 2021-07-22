Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.55. 17,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,255,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
