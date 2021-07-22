LHT (LHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. LHT has a market capitalization of $136,278.36 and approximately $14.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

