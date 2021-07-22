Liberty Global (LBTYB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Shares of LBTYB stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $38.89.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

