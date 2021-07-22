Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James upped their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

