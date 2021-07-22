Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Robin Widdup Purchases 44,990 Shares

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) insider Robin Widdup purchased 44,990 shares of Lion Selection Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$20,245.50 ($14,461.07).

Robin Widdup also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lion Selection Group alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Robin Widdup purchased 8,084 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$3,637.80 ($2,598.43).

On Friday, July 9th, Robin Widdup purchased 11,333 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$5,099.85 ($3,642.75).

On Tuesday, July 6th, Robin Widdup purchased 42,590 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$19,165.50 ($13,689.64).

On Friday, July 2nd, Robin Widdup purchased 90,000 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Robin Widdup purchased 90,051 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$37,821.42 ($27,015.30).

Lion Selection Group Company Profile

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Selection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Selection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.