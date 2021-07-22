Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Robin Widdup Purchases 44,990 Shares

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) insider Robin Widdup purchased 44,990 shares of Lion Selection Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$20,245.50 ($14,461.07).
Robin Widdup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Robin Widdup purchased 8,084 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$3,637.80 ($2,598.43).
- On Friday, July 9th, Robin Widdup purchased 11,333 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$5,099.85 ($3,642.75).
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Robin Widdup purchased 42,590 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$19,165.50 ($13,689.64).
- On Friday, July 2nd, Robin Widdup purchased 90,000 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Robin Widdup purchased 90,051 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$37,821.42 ($27,015.30).
