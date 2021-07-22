LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $13.91 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $26,639.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00111292 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

