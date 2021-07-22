Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.95 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.37. 430,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $212.28 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.17.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

