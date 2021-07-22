Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

LOB stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.24. 491,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

