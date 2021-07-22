Lobstex Price Down 0.7% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $753,626.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,259,435 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

