Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Under Armour by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 82,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

UAA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,561. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

