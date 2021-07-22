Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,485 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $47,835,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,857. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.