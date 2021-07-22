Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $14.69 Million Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,548 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 2.14% of CarParts.com worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.86 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.