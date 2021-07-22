Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $1.11 Million in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.09% of Kraton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kraton by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRA. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

KRA stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $36.30. 553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

