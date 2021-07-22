Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases New Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 8,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494 over the last 90 days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

