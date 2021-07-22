Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Raises Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 90.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,750 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 68,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,848. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

