Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 233 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $33,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.63.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $202.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 182.30 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.51.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

