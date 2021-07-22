Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $39,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

