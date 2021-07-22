Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.04% of ESCO Technologies worth $29,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESE opened at $93.00 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

