Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 110,903 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,903 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.09% of TechTarget worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 198,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,021 shares of company stock worth $4,873,154. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.