M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

