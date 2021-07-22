Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.38 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

