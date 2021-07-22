Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,676 shares.The stock last traded at $86.11 and had previously closed at $87.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.27.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Magna International by 817.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 692.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

