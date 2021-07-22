Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Citigroup

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGY stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 328,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

