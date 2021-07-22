Man Group plc Has $10.10 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Man Group plc decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CME Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $212.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.33. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

