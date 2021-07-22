Man Group plc Has $9.91 Million Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,856 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of CBRL opened at $141.98 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

