ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.99 Million

Equities analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $668.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.40 million to $681.28 million. ManTech International posted sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914 over the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.30. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,793. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.