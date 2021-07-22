Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Reduced by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,700 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 184,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

