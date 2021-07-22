Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

