MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Announces Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX opened at $455.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $456.61. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

