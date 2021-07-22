Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in June

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marston’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

MARZF stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

