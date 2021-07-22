Matson (MATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Matson has set its Q1 2021 guidance at 1.830-1.930 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.90. Matson has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,426,657 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

