Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 10,093 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 135.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

