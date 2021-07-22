Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $361.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

