Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

