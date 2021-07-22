Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.22 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,005,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $30,744,433. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $367.17 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

