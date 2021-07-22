Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 16,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $724,293.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,997 shares of company stock worth $18,922,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.