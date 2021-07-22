Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.47 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 898,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,275,000 after acquiring an additional 687,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.96.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $323.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.75 and a 1-year high of $328.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 356,407 shares of company stock worth $110,030,350. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

