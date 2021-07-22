Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 96.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $13,384,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 420.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

