MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $528,505.81 and $21,232.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,190.26 or 0.99988860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.34 or 0.01184509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00356162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00443784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005826 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00050054 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

