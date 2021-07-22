McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

MKC opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

