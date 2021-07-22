Mdex Trading 25.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00003539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $640.00 million and approximately $48.23 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00103260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00142509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,965.03 or 1.00038807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,925,832 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

