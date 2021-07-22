Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 399,628 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mechel PAO by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

