megaBONK Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar. megaBONK has a market cap of $163,023.70 and $6,951.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00866324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars.

